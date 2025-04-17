Bipartisan US Planetary Science Caucus ‘alarmed’ by Trump’s possible plans to slash NASA budget and block Mars Sample Return
Submit on Thursday, April 17th, 2025 04:11
In response to reports of the Trump administration aiming to slash NASA’s 2026 science budget by nearly half, US Planetary Science Caucus co-chairs have expressed their alarm.
This entry was posted on Thursday, April 17th, 2025 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.