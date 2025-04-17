US and UK militaries pick Rocket Lab’s HASTE launcher to help test hypersonic tech
The militaries of the U.S. and the U.K. have selected Rocket Lab as a potential partner for their multibillion-dollar programs to develop hypersonic technology.
