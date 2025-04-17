Rocket repurposed from intercontinental ballistic missile launches secret US spy satellites to orbit from California
Submit on Thursday, April 17th, 2025 05:11
A Minotaur IV rocket sent multiple classified payloads skyward for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday (April 16).
This entry was posted on Thursday, April 17th, 2025 at 5:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.