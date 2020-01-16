First Ariane 5 launch of 2020 successful
Submit on Thursday, January 16th, 2020 22:59
Rocket: Ariane 5 ECA; Payload: Eutelsat KONNECT, GSAT-30; Date: 16 January 2020, 2105 UTC; Launch site: Kourou, French Guiana. The two satellites were deployed into geostationary transfer orbit as planned.
