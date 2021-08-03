Submit on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 21:53

Boeing postponed the launch of its Starliner spacecraft due to problems detected with valves in the capsule’s propulsion system and reset a potential launch for 4 August.

Related posts:

EC sets deadline for creating Galileo company

ICO Global withdraws petition for review in Boeing litigation

EUMETSAT Council approves EPS Second generation programme

White House tells NASA to resume co-operation with ISRO