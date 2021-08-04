Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Hyperbola-1 fails for second time

Submit on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 22:08

The third launch of private Chinese company i-Space’s Hyperbola-1 rocket has apparently failed. The vehicle took off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center at approximately 0739 UTC on 3 August.

Related posts:
Satellites track Hurricane Sally ahead of US landfall (and 5 other big storms on Earth)
Stars paint stunning nebulas with stellar winds thanks to cosmic companions
A big asteroid will zoom safely past Earth on March 21, NASA says
On This Day in Space! March 14, 2016: ExoMars orbiter launches to seek signs of life on Red Planet

Related posts:

  1. Crashed Dnepr rocket found
  2. Yamal-201 temporarily loses orientation
  3. Initial damage assessment at MARS
  4. Proton crash: I-5 F3 launch delayed; Centenario fully insured

This entry was posted on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 at 10:08 pm and is filed under FAILURES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«