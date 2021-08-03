Submit on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 21:53

Solar Orbiter and BepiColombo are set to perform two Venus flybys just 33 hours apart on 9 and 10 August. The two spacecraft need the gravitational swingby to help them lose a little orbital energy in order to reach their destinations towards the centre of the Solar System.

