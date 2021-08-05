Chang Zheng 3B lofts military communication satellite
Submit on Thursday, August 5th, 2021 22:18
Rocket: Chang Zheng 3B/E; Payload: Zhongxing-2E; Date: 5 August 2021, 1630 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellite was likely placed into geostationary transfer orbit. No tracking data were immediately available.
This entry was posted on Thursday, August 5th, 2021 at 10:18 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.