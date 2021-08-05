Satellite News

Chang Zheng 3B lofts military communication satellite

Submit on Thursday, August 5th, 2021 22:18

Rocket: Chang Zheng 3B/E; Payload: Zhongxing-2E; Date: 5 August 2021, 1630 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellite was likely placed into geostationary transfer orbit. No tracking data were immediately available.

