NASA continues RS-25 testing with 6th instalment at Stennis
Submit on Sunday, August 8th, 2021 21:36
NASA conducted its sixth RS-25 single-engine hot fire 5 August on the A-1 Test Stand at Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, a continuation of its seven-part test series to support development and production of engines for the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket on future missions to the Moon.
