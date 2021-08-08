Satellite News

NASA continues RS-25 testing with 6th instalment at Stennis

NASA conducted its sixth RS-25 single-engine hot fire 5 August on the A-1 Test Stand at Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, a continuation of its seven-part test series to support development and production of engines for the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket on future missions to the Moon.

