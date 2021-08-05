Northrop Grumman completes CDR for missile warning mission payload
Submit on Thursday, August 5th, 2021 22:18
Northrop Grumman Corporation and Ball Aerospace successfully completed the Critical Design Review (CDR) for the Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next-Gen OPIR) Geosynchronous (GEO) mission payload.
