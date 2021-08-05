Satellite News

Northrop Grumman completes CDR for missile warning mission payload

Northrop Grumman Corporation and Ball Aerospace successfully completed the Critical Design Review (CDR) for the Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next-Gen OPIR) Geosynchronous (GEO) mission payload.

