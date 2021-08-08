Planet signs multi-year, multi-launch rideshare agreement with SpaceX
Planet Labs announced a multi-year, multi-launch agreement with SpaceX that runs through the end of 2025. The first planned launch under this agreement is Flock 4x, 44 SuperDoves on the Falcon 9 Transporter-3 SSO rideshare mission scheduled for launch December 2021.
