Submit on Sunday, August 8th, 2021 21:36

Planet Labs announced a multi-year, multi-launch agreement with SpaceX that runs through the end of 2025. The first planned launch under this agreement is Flock 4x, 44 SuperDoves on the Falcon 9 Transporter-3 SSO rideshare mission scheduled for launch December 2021.

