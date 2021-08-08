Measat to retire Measat-3
Measat Global Berhad will retire its Measat-3 satellite after an anomaly on 21 20 June.21. The incident resulted in a complete outage of service and is still under investigation in partnership with satellite provider Boeing Satellite Systems (“BSS”).
