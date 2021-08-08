Submit on Sunday, August 8th, 2021 21:36

Measat Global Berhad will retire its Measat-3 satellite after an anomaly on 21 20 June.21. The incident resulted in a complete outage of service and is still under investigation in partnership with satellite provider Boeing Satellite Systems (“BSS”).

