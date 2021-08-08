Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Measat to retire Measat-3

Submit on Sunday, August 8th, 2021 21:36

Measat Global Berhad will retire its Measat-3 satellite after an anomaly on 21 20 June.21. The incident resulted in a complete outage of service and is still under investigation in partnership with satellite provider Boeing Satellite Systems (“BSS”).

Related posts:
AW&ST Program Excellence Award for Atlas V
2007 Space Achievement Award goes to Bigelow Aerospace
Space technology and very poor nations
ISRO teams receive IAA Team Achievement Awards

Related posts:

  1. Foreign objects blamed on partial Chang Zheng failure
  2. Experimental Chinese satellite lost in Chang Zheng failure
  3. Ekspress AM4 under control but likely still total loss
  4. Telkom-1 experiences outage

This entry was posted on Sunday, August 8th, 2021 at 9:36 pm and is filed under FAILURES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«