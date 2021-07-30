First Ariane 5 launch of 2021 successful
Submit on Friday, July 30th, 2021 23:01
Rocket: Ariane 5 ESC-D; Payload: Eutelsat QUANTUM, Star One D2; Date: 29 July 2021, 2100 UTC; Launch site: Kourou, French Guiana. The satellites were deployed into geostationary transfer orbit.
Related posts:
Landsat 5 imaging limited after battery cell failure
Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter out of safe mode
The topsy-turvy rocket
NOAA 16 may have shed debris
This entry was posted on Friday, July 30th, 2021 at 11:01 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.