Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Porsche SE invests in rocket technology start-up Isar Aerospace

Submit on Thursday, July 29th, 2021 22:43

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Stuttgart, acquires a low single-digit percentage stake in Isar Aerospace Technologies GmbH, Ottobrunn. The company develops and manufactures launch vehicles for the transport of satellites. The investment was part of a new financing round of Isar Aerospace.

Related posts:
SpaceX unveils Falcon Heavy final specs
SES-6 launch campaign kicked off at Baikonur Cosmodrome
China to launch science satellite in December
China launches two satellites for multispectral imaging

Related posts:

  1. WorldSpace, Inc. results Q3 2006
  2. Northrop Grumman Corporation (Space Technology) results Q3 2007
  3. GeoEye, Inc. results Q3 2009
  4. Minister reveals cost of AzerSpace-1

This entry was posted on Thursday, July 29th, 2021 at 10:43 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«