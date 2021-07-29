Porsche SE invests in rocket technology start-up Isar Aerospace
Submit on Thursday, July 29th, 2021 22:43
Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Stuttgart, acquires a low single-digit percentage stake in Isar Aerospace Technologies GmbH, Ottobrunn. The company develops and manufactures launch vehicles for the transport of satellites. The investment was part of a new financing round of Isar Aerospace.
Related posts:
SpaceX unveils Falcon Heavy final specs
SES-6 launch campaign kicked off at Baikonur Cosmodrome
China to launch science satellite in December
China launches two satellites for multispectral imaging
This entry was posted on Thursday, July 29th, 2021 at 10:43 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.