Submit on Thursday, July 29th, 2021 22:43

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Stuttgart, acquires a low single-digit percentage stake in Isar Aerospace Technologies GmbH, Ottobrunn. The company develops and manufactures launch vehicles for the transport of satellites. The investment was part of a new financing round of Isar Aerospace.

