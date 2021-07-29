Rocket Lab successfully launches U.S. Space Force mission
Submit on Thursday, July 29th, 2021 22:43
Rocket: Electron; Payload: Monolith; Date: 29 July 2021, 0600 UTC; Launch site: Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand. The successful mission was Rocket Lab’s fourth launch for the year and its 21st Electron mission overall.
