Nauka docks with ISS, causes attitude problem
Submit on Thursday, July 29th, 2021 22:43
Russia’s Nauka (“Science”) multi-purpose laboratory module docked to the nadir port of the Zvezda service module of the International Space Station (ISS). Just hours later, Nauka’s thrusters began firing unexpectedly, causing the outpost to lose attitude control. The situation has meanwhile been brought under control.
