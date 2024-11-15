Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket to launch AST SpaceMobile’s huge BlueBird smartphone satellites

Friday, November 15th, 2024

AST SpaceMobile, a startup with plans for a direct-to-cellphone satellite service constellation, has chosen Blue Origin’s powerful New Glenn rocket to launch some of its next-gen satellites.

