Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket to launch AST SpaceMobile’s huge BlueBird smartphone satellites
Submit on Friday, November 15th, 2024 22:11
AST SpaceMobile, a startup with plans for a direct-to-cellphone satellite service constellation, has chosen Blue Origin’s powerful New Glenn rocket to launch some of its next-gen satellites.
