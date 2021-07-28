Satellite News

Anuvu announces high performance MicroGEO satellite constellation

Anuvu, a provider of high-speed connectivity and entertainment solutions for mobility markets, said it will launch the first Anuvu Constellation in partnership with next-generation satellite manufacturer Astranis.

