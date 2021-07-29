China launches final Tianhui I satellite
Rocket: Chang Zheng 2D; Payload: Tianhui I-04 (Tianhui 1D); Date: 29 July 2021, 0401 UTC; Launch site; Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellite successfully entered the planned orbit.
