James Webb Space Telescope discovers water around a mysterious comet
Submit on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023 02:11
The James Webb Space Telescope has imaged a rare main asteroid belt comet, discovering water around the object that could help reveal how Earth became a wet planet teeming with life.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.