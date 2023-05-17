Building telescopes on the moon could transform astronomy – and it’s becoming an achievable goal
Submit on Wednesday, May 17th, 2023 20:11
Lunar exploration is undergoing a renaissance. Dozens of missions, organized by multiple space agencies – and increasingly by commercial companies – are set to visit the moon by the end of this decade.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 17th, 2023 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.