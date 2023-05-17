Radiation belt seen beyond our solar system for the 1st time
Submit on Wednesday, May 17th, 2023 19:11
The radiation belt around the ultracool dwarf star, located around 19 light-years from Earth, is doubled-lobed like the radiation belts around Jupiter — but it’s 10 million times brighter.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 17th, 2023 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.