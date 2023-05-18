Zombie white dwarf fed on neighbor star until bursting in a thermonuclear explosion
Astronomers have made the first detection of a supernova in radio waves, finding that an exploding white dwarf star was feeding from a companion star like a cosmic vampire before it blew.
