Zombie white dwarf fed on neighbor star until bursting in a thermonuclear explosion

Submit on Thursday, May 18th, 2023 02:11

Astronomers have made the first detection of a supernova in radio waves, finding that an exploding white dwarf star was feeding from a companion star like a cosmic vampire before it blew.

