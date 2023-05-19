Watch this giant sunspot erupt in barrage of powerful solar flares as it turns to face Earth (video)
Submit on Friday, May 19th, 2023 23:11
The sun has released a barrage of solar flares in the past 24 hours. The culprit? A giant sunspot that’s slowly rotating to directly face Earth — and it’s not alone.
