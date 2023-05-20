Blue Origin will build NASA’s new moon lander for Artemis astronauts
Blue Origin’s Blue Moon lander will take astronauts to the lunar surface in 2029, on the Artemis 5 mission. It’s the second NASA moon lander for astronauts, after SpaceX’s Starship.
