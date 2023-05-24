A spaceport startup launched the 1st rocket from a floating launch pad in US waters
Submit on Wednesday, May 24th, 2023 02:12
A mobile shipping platform in the Gulf of Mexico sent out the first rockets to suborbital space from U.S. territorial waters. The Spaceport Company is aiming for orbital launches next.
