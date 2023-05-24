SpaceX joining FAA to fight environmental groups’ Starship lawsuit: report
Submit on Wednesday, May 24th, 2023 01:12
SpaceX is joining the FAA to fight a lawsuit brought by environmental groups, which claim the agency didn’t properly assess the damage the company’s Starship rocket could cause.
