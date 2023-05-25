New Vulcan Centaur rocket may test-fire its engines on the launch pad for 1st time on May 25
United Launch Alliance (ULA) is gearing up for a critical test firing of its next-generation Vulcan Centaur rocket, and it could happen as soon as this week.
