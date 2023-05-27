Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Watch 1,000 Lego astronauts fly near the edge of space (video)

Submit on Saturday, May 27th, 2023 00:11

1,000 Lego astronauts traveled near the edge of space on stratospheric balloons and returned safely to Earth on a specially designed landing platform resembling a mini space shuttle.

Related posts:

  1. Imaging Sensor Completed For Worldview 1 Satellite
  2. Marlink Demonstrates Global Maritime Broadband VSAT Service
  3. High Definition TV – Is There a Need?
  4. Watch live Friday: SpaceX launching 60 new Starlink satellites after delay

This entry was posted on Saturday, May 27th, 2023 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy