Watch 1,000 Lego astronauts fly near the edge of space (video)
Submit on Saturday, May 27th, 2023 00:11
1,000 Lego astronauts traveled near the edge of space on stratospheric balloons and returned safely to Earth on a specially designed landing platform resembling a mini space shuttle.
