James Webb telescope discovers gargantuan geyser on Saturn’s moon, blasting water hundreds of miles into space
Submit on Sunday, May 28th, 2023 18:11
The James Webb Space Telescope caught Saturn’s icy moon Enceladus spraying a ‘huge plume’ of watery vapor far into space — and that plume may contain chemical ingredients for life.
