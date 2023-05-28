Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

James Webb telescope discovers gargantuan geyser on Saturn’s moon, blasting water hundreds of miles into space

The James Webb Space Telescope caught Saturn’s icy moon Enceladus spraying a ‘huge plume’ of watery vapor far into space — and that plume may contain chemical ingredients for life.

