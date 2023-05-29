NASA’s UFO task force meets on May 31 and you can watch it online with this free livestream
Submit on Monday, May 29th, 2023 21:11
On Wednesday (May 31), NASA will hold a meeting of the “independent study group” the agency created to study data related to unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAP. Here’s how to watch it live.
