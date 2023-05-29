Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

NASA’s UFO task force meets on May 31 and you can watch it online with this free livestream

Submit on Monday, May 29th, 2023 21:11

On Wednesday (May 31), NASA will hold a meeting of the “independent study group” the agency created to study data related to unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAP. Here’s how to watch it live.

Related posts:

  1. Three Questions to Ask Yourself When Comparing Satellite TV Deals
  2. Who Has The Best Dish Deal, Offering HD and 3D Programs?
  3. NASA Mission Control braces for Hurricane Laura as astronauts watch from space
  4. SpaceX’s 1st orbital Starship looks supercool in these fueling test photos

This entry was posted on Monday, May 29th, 2023 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
Generated by Feedzy