Watch Apollo astronauts lead National Memorial Day Parade 2023 in US Capital today
Submit on Monday, May 29th, 2023 20:11
Apollo lunar module pilots Charlie Duke, Harrison Schmitt and Rusty Schweickart will be joined by active NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik as they lead the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, DC.
