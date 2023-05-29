Satellite News

Watch Apollo astronauts lead National Memorial Day Parade 2023 in US Capital today

Apollo lunar module pilots Charlie Duke, Harrison Schmitt and Rusty Schweickart will be joined by active NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik as they lead the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, DC.

