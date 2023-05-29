Scientists discover giant crater from ice age explosion that has methane-spewing mud volcano inside it
The Borealis Mud Volcano is only the second found in Norwegian waters and releases a continuous stream of methane-rich, muddy liquid from deep below Earth’s crust.
