Mega-constellations, rockets and supersonic aircraft could thwart ozone layer’s recovery
Monday, January 23rd, 2023
The Earth’s protective ozone layer is recovering thanks to the successful implementation of the Montreal Protocol. But new threats are emerging that might set back the efforts, scientists say.
