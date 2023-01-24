Apollo 11’s Buzz Aldrin and new wife over the moon with wedding, ‘as excited as eloping teenagers’
Submit on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023 01:11
Apollo 11 moonwalker Buzz Aldrin married for the fourth time on Friday (Jan. 20) to Romanian chemical engineer Anca Faur, who is executive vice-president of one of Aldrin’s companies.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.