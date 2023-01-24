Satellite News

Apollo 11’s Buzz Aldrin and new wife over the moon with wedding, ‘as excited as eloping teenagers’

Apollo 11 moonwalker Buzz Aldrin married for the fourth time on Friday (Jan. 20) to Romanian chemical engineer Anca Faur, who is executive vice-president of one of Aldrin’s companies.

