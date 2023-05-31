Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

New record! 17 people are in Earth orbit right now

Submit on Wednesday, May 31st, 2023 01:11

The total number of people in Earth orbit is now at a record high, though only for a short time. With Monday’s (May 29) launch of China’s Shenzhou 16 mission, the population in orbit grew to 17.

Related posts:

  1. NASA, Airlaunch To Develop Small Satellite
  2. The Features of the MSK200 Signal Analyzer
  3. On This Day in Space! April 6, 1965: NASA launches 1st commercial communication satellite
  4. The brightest stars in the sky: A guide

This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 31st, 2023 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy