Zany new trailer for Fox’s ‘Stars on Mars’ reality show counts us down to launch (video)

Submit on Thursday, June 1st, 2023 20:11

Fox released a new trailer for the wild new reality TV series “Stars on Mars” hosted by William Shatner that tosses contestants into a simulated Martian habitat.

