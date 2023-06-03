UFOs worth investigating despite lack of ‘real evidence,’ former astronaut Scott Kelly says
Four-time astronaut Scott Kelly spoke with Space.com about UFOs and why air and space are so ‘prone to optical illusions’ that lead to reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena.
