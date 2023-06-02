Mickey Mouse celebrates the Space Age as astronaut on Disney100 Citizen watch
Submit on Friday, June 2nd, 2023 21:11
Mickey Mouse has landed on the “face” of the moon. Face, that is, of a wristwatch created to pay homage to The Walt Disney Company and when its 100-year history intersected with the Space Age.
