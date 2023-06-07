Strange star holds ‘holy grail’ clues about unique supernova explosions in the early universe
Astronomers have discovered the first chemical evidence of pair-instability supernovae from the universe’s earliest massive stars in a strange star in the Milky Way’s galactic halo.
