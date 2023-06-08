Brightest gamma-ray burst ever seen, the largest known explosion since Big Bang, has a unique jet structure unlike any other
The gamma-ray burst dubbed “the BOAT,” or the brightest of all time, has a unique jet structure that may explain its extreme nature and why its afterglow persisted for so long.
