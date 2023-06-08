James Webb Space Telescope spots faintest galaxy yet in the infant universe (photo)
Astronomers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope have confirmed the faintest galaxy yet seen in the early universe, a curious object that lies 13.3 billion light-years from Earth.
