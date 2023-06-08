Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

James Webb Space Telescope spots faintest galaxy yet in the infant universe (photo)

Submit on Thursday, June 8th, 2023 02:11

Astronomers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope have confirmed the faintest galaxy yet seen in the early universe, a curious object that lies 13.3 billion light-years from Earth.

Related posts:

  1. Orbital Rocket Delivers NFIRE Satellite
  2. Watch live Thursday: SpaceX launching 60 Starlink satellites @ 3:24 am ET
  3. Watch SpaceX launch telecom satellite, land rocket at sea tonight
  4. UAE to land a probe on an asteroid between Mars and Jupiter in 2034

This entry was posted on Thursday, June 8th, 2023 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy