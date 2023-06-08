Long space missions take a toll on astronaut brains, study finds
Submit on Thursday, June 8th, 2023 22:11
Long spaceflights can cause astronauts’ ventricles — cavities in the brain that hold cerebrospinal fluid — to enlarge by up to 25%. And it apparently takes years for the swelling to go down.
This entry was posted on Thursday, June 8th, 2023 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.