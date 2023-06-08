Satellite photos show US East Coast engulfed by smoke from Canadian wildfires
Submit on Thursday, June 8th, 2023 02:11
The U.S. Northeast woke up to a “horribly smoky day” on Wednesday (June 7) as a low-pressure system funnels toxic smoke from wildfires in Canada across the Atlantic Coast.
