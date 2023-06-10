Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

NASA begins 60th round of space artifact awards for schools, museums

Fifteen years after NASA opened its space artifact archive to schools and museums, the program still has a lot to give. The agency is accepting applications for its 60th screening of space hardware.

