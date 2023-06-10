NASA begins 60th round of space artifact awards for schools, museums
Submit on Saturday, June 10th, 2023 18:11
Fifteen years after NASA opened its space artifact archive to schools and museums, the program still has a lot to give. The agency is accepting applications for its 60th screening of space hardware.
This entry was posted on Saturday, June 10th, 2023 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.