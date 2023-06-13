‘Cosmic magnifying glass’ reveals super-rare warped supernova with gravitational lens. (Thanks, Einstein!)
Submit on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023 23:11
The gravity of a galaxy two-and-a-half billion light-years away has acted like a cosmic magnifying glass to amplify the light of a distant exploding white dwarf.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.