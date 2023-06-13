NASA, US Air Force unveil new X-plane — the X-66A — to test wild wing design for fuel-efficient flight
NASA and Boeing’s sustainable single-aisled plane has received an X-plane designation as it prepares to test technology that could reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse emissions.
