‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ review: Barely more than meets the eye
Submit on Wednesday, June 14th, 2023 02:11
“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” does a mediocre job in striking a globe-trotting balance between its cliched story, glacially-paced character arcs and metal-bashing CGI FX.
