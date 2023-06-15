Saturn’s moon Enceladus has all the ingredients for life in its icy oceans. But is life there?
Submit on Thursday, June 15th, 2023 03:11
For the first time, phosphorus — the rarest of six elements upon which life as we know it depends — has been found in a tiny ocean-bearing moon in our solar system.
This entry was posted on Thursday, June 15th, 2023 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.