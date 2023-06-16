Astronauts unfurl final (for now) roll-out solar array on record-tying spacewalk outside space station
NASA astronauts Woody Hoburg and Stephen Bowen deployed the sixth and last (for now) upgraded solar array outside of the International Space Station while Bowen tied an American spacewalk record.
